Philip Malkin Engel

Mr. Engel spent 37 years with Harcros Chemicals Inc. He started as a sales representative in Memphis. He moved to St. Louis to become the District Manager. While in St. Louis, Mr. Engel was a member and on the Board of Directors at Temple Israel Congregation, Creve Coeur, MO, and a member of Norwood Hills Country Club.

Mr. Engel ws born in Memphis in 1936. He attended CBHS where he played football. He went to the University of Texas and graduated from Memphis State University. At Texas he was a member of Sigma Alpha MU Fraternity.

He then moved to Kansas City, the corporate office of Harcros, to become their Director of Sales and Marketing. In Kansas City, he was a founding member and on the Board of Congregation Kol Ami. He enjoyed reading, traveling, and golf at Wolf Creek Golf Club and their Winter home in Scottsdale, AZ.

Mr. Engel is preceded in death by his parents Leah Malkin Rosenthal, David E. Rosenthal, and William Engelberg.

Mr. Engel was the husband of Kenla Engel. He leaves a sister, Bonnie Cheryl Roquita of Roswell, GA.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Temple Israel Cemetery, Memphis, TN. Canale Funeral Directors in Memphis has charge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the charity of the donor’s choice.