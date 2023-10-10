  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Philip Malkin Engel

Overland Park, Kansas – Philip Malkin Engel of Overland Park, KS died on October 6, 2023.

Mr. Engel ws born in Memphis in 1936. He attended CBHS where he played football. He went to the University of Texas and graduated from Memphis State University. At Texas he was a member of Sigma Alpha MU Fraternity.

Mr. Engel spent 37 years with Harcros Chemicals Inc. He started as a sales representative in Memphis. He moved to St. Louis to become the District Manager. While in St. Louis, Mr. Engel was a member and on the Board of Directors at Temple Israel Congregation, Creve Coeur, MO, and a member of Norwood Hills Country Club.