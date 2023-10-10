Patricia M. Kolarik

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102. www.sisterservantsofmary.org. Years ago, Pat’s husband Al was a volunteer driver to transport the Sisters to homebound patients. His volunteer work came full circle when the Sisters took care of him and just recently came to care for Pat.

Prairie Village, Kansas – Patricia Marie (Kopecky) Kolarik, 97, died peacefully on October 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. The Rosary, followed by a Visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village on Thursday, October 12, from 5:30-8:30 pm. Funeral services, also at St. Ann, will be held on Friday, October 13 at 10:00 am followed by the burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. A luncheon will be served at St. Ann after the burial.

Patricia Marie (Kopecky) Kolarik was born on April 7, 1926 in Cedar Rapids, IA. As a young child she remembers certain events: in 1929 she went with her Mom and Dad to California to visit cousin Margarete. Pat had “whooping cough,” so her Mom had to muffle her cough so they could enter the state. In 1930 a priest came over to their house, looked at Pat and decided that she was “big enough” to go to kindergarten (even though little Pattsie wasn’t yet 5)! She remembers her Mom was a good cook and stayed home and her Dad worked for the IRS.

Pat went to grade school from 1930-1939 and remembers liking it because “I learned about Jesus.” One of her classes was Catechism, she received 1st Holy Communion, and went to Sunday Mass with her Mom and Dad (Her Dad liked to go to 6:30 Mass because it was the shortest)!

In 1934, even though her Mom thought she was too old, she was her cousin Margarete’s flower girl in her wedding (at age 8).

Pat attended St. Wenceslaus High School from 1940-43. Her best friends were Helen, Delores and Frances. She played basketball. In Iowa they played with 6 players. She was a guard so she couldn’t cross the center line. In 1943, Pat graduated from St. Wenceslaus. “I should have been valedictorian but for some reason they gave it to Fran!?”

From 1944-1947, Pat attended Rosary College in River Forest, IL. She helped pay for her schooling by working in the student union and paying for tuition (which was $70 a semester) and for her room (which was about $300 for the school year) by working as a server in the dining room. Pat got up every day for Mass and stopped at her blind friend Winifred’s room to take her to Mass. She was active in many of the school’s clubs–the Mathematics Club, President of the Ath Club (athletics club), associate member of Theotokion (National Honor Society) and later becoming a senior member. She also played on an intramural basketball team called the Rosary Beads. During her senior year at Rosary, she was in charge of the students who worked as waitresses for the students’ meals. Pat remembers her years at Rosary being spent in many prayers and strengthening her faith. She majored in Mathematics and English and graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1947.

Her first teaching job was in 1947 in Brandon, IA teaching Math & English. She was hired after only one day of student teaching! Every day she walked with her neighbor, who was a Home Economics teacher, to teach high school students Math and English. A few years later she left Brandon to teach in Letts High School where she taught English and Bookkeeping and served as a chaperone for the girls’ basketball team. During her time at Letts, Pat was introduced to Al Kolarik by his sister’s husband John McMahon, while on a double date with sister Ellie. Pat was there with her high school sweetheart, while Al was there with a girlfriend (they happened to be at the same restaurant)!

She was hired as an English and Math teacher at Tipton High during the school year 1950-1951. Pat married the love of her life, Albert Kolarik, on August 11, 1951 at St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids, IA. They moved to Waukon, IA where Al was a Science and Physical Education teacher and coach at Waukon High School. Pat did some substitute teaching in the same school. They resided in Waukon where their first child, Thomas Joseph, was born in 1952. They left Waukon at the end of that school year because Al took a job with Continental Oil Company as a District Sales Manager. While he was in training for the job, Pat moved with Tom to Cedar Rapids, IA to stay with her parents. Al joined them there on the weekends. In 1953, after Al’s training was completed they moved to (1320 Campbell Drive) in Huron, South Dakota. In 1961 the family moved to a bigger house on 569 Kansas Ave. across the street from St. Theresa’s school and St. Martin’s church.

During the following ten years, Al traveled every week throughout South Dakota. Their family increased during those years; seven more children were born. Tom now had 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

While in Huron, from 1954-1962, Al and Pat became involved in CFM (Christian Family Movement) whose purpose is to restore Christian ideals to family life. CFM focuses on the environment in which the family lives and, thus, promoting a happier family life. Families met in small groups following these three objectives: Observe, Judge and Act. In September 1957 the CFM Federation was formed. Al and Pat were appointed as the first “President Couple.”

In June of 1963, Al got a promotion with Conoco as a Dealer Training Center Manager that resulted in a transfer to Prairie Village, KS. Although sad to leave South Dakota, the family was happy because Al was home every night. Three more children were added to their family—2 boys and 1 girl bringing the total count to 6 boys and 5 girls.

Both Al and Pat became involved in school and church activities once their children were in grade school at St. Ann. Pat volunteered one day a week in the school office, served as the Girls’ Athletic Director for 11 years, coached grade school track for 10 years and basketball for 2 years. She became involved in CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) when daughter Beets was at St. Ann’s, and helped coach her in basketball. She was responsible for changing some of the girls track events. She had them add the 110 yard and 220 yard dashes. (CYO officials thought girls couldn’t run farther than 80 yards at a time)! Al and Pat, both being teachers and coaches, passed on their legacy of love for teaching and coaching. Most of their children became teachers and coaches.

When their youngest was in 6th grade, Pat decided to help with the family income and took a part-time job at the Johnson County Bank in Prairie Village. She worked in the Word Processing Department for 10 years until her retirement in December of 1988.

In 1965, Al and Pat continued their involvement in CFM by initiating and developing the program at St. Ann Catholic Church. In 1991, Pat became an Eucharistic Minister. She served as Eucharistic Minister at St. Ann, and to the sick at Shawnee Mission Hospital. This led to an additional Hospital Ministry at St. Luke’s and a ministry to homebound parishioners. Pat continued these ministries until 2016 and was nominated for Volunteer of the Year at St Luke’s. She was a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years.

Pat was involved in many activities with St. Ann Church. For many years, she served on the Funeral Luncheon Committee where she along with many others prepared lunches for families. Her specialty was potato casserole, and was also on the cleanup committee. She packed lunches and made potatoes for St. Mary’s Food Kitchen every month. Pat was a strong pro-life advocate, a member of the Respect Life Committee and she attended many pro-life rallies. She was a member of the Daughters of St. Francis, a bible study group, and Support Our Troops. She and Al were involved with Catholic Marriage Encounter, where married couples explored their lives in the presence of God. They also were active in the diocesan marriage prep program where they counseled young engaged couples.

Besides her trip to California as a child she was able to do some traveling. In 1999, Al and Pat went on pilgrimage to the Holy Land with a group of St. Ann parishioners to celebrate the parish’s Golden Anniversary. Pat documented each and every event in a beautiful album with captions and photos. The family took a trip to Iowa every summer to visit her parents (Cedar Rapids, IA) and Al’s parents (Oxford Junction, IA). In 2017, Pat went with her 5 daughters to her 70th college reunion (now Dominican University).

Pat was the #1 fan for ALL her kids’ sports. She kept the scorekeepers and referees on their toes. Pat had her own “scorebook” that she used for MANY volleyball and basketball games. Last spring she was able to watch her granddaughter play high school softball (grandkid #27) and this fall her grandson play college football (grandkid #26).

Pat never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Last year she sent out over 100 cards! That was just to her family members (not including her friends)! She prayed the Rosary every night, along with a list of people she prayed for. She attended daily Mass, even after she no longer drove, thanks to her friends that gave her a ride. Pat sent Mass cards in honor of each friend’s passing.

On August 11, 2019, Al and Pat celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary. Mass was held at their home by celebrant and personal friend, Father Craig. All 11 children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren attended. Al and Pat served as Eucharist ministers and as always sang the hymns beautifully!

Patricia Marie Kolarik was a blessing to our family and her friends. She lived life to the fullest. She was one of God’s faithful servants, committed to love of faith and family. There are not enough words to describe her and all her contributions to this world. She was a woman of small stature with a big, beautiful smile. She was patient, humble, strong, gentle, faith-filled and generous with a heart so full of love for God, her family and her friends. She was a positive faithful servant, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a pillar of strength and dedication, and a shining light in all our lives. Her children will never forget the beautiful family, faith in God and unconditional love she gave us.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Albert J. Kolarik, Sr., her father, Anthony J. Kopecky, her mother, Blanche (Easker) Kopecky, and her brother, Paul Kopecky. She is survived by her 11 children, Thomas (Debbie) Kolarik, Albert (Patty) Kolarik, Jr., Michael Kolarik, Anne Kolarik, Mary Jo (Mark) Audley, Margaret (Ron) Mangum, Elizabeth (Joe) Specht, John Kolarik, James (Michele) Kolarik, Anthony (Teresa) Kolarik, Jean (Phil) Yates, and nephews Bob Kopecky and Bruce (Kim) McMahon. She is also survived by her 27 grandchildren (with 14 spouses) and 25 great grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the Kolarik family.