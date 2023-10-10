  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Patricia M. Kolarik

April 7, 1926 – October 6, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Patricia Marie (Kopecky) Kolarik, 97, died peacefully on October 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. The Rosary, followed by a Visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village on Thursday, October 12, from 5:30-8:30 pm. Funeral services, also at St. Ann, will be held on Friday, October 13 at 10:00 am followed by the burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. A luncheon will be served at St. Ann after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102. www.sisterservantsofmary.org. Years ago, Pat’s husband Al was a volunteer driver to transport the Sisters to homebound patients. His volunteer work came full circle when the Sisters took care of him and just recently came to care for Pat.