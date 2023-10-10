Michael Easton Earney Sr.

At the age of 53, Michael passed away at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He was a soul that you could attract to at any time from just hearing his laugh to his contagious personality. Michael made friends wherever he went as he was always smiling and sharing his laughter with everyone he came in touch with. Michael had a very strong will to put food on his family’s plate. He was a warrior and superhero to his children. He leaves an impact on people that will last forever.

Michael was born in Chicago and adopted by a single woman from Bay City Wisconsin, Mary Earney. He was raised in Eagan, Minnesota. Mary, a flight attendant, traveled often and would bring back clothes and gifts for Michael and his family. Michael also enjoyed traveling and took many trips to explore the United States, South Africa, Portugal and Mexico.

As a teenager, Michael was part of a break dancing crew and spent summers performing at breakdancing events. In the 1990s Michael began performing in a group called Joust the House and they recorded a handful of songs together. The group parted ways and he became a solo artist known as IceBerg Slim. He performed at iconic Minneapolis nightclubs such as First Avenue, 7th Street entry and the Red Sea. He played an integral role in the Minneapolis hip hop scene.