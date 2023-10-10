  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam approves 2024 budget with slight property tax rate decrease

Downtown Merriam

The city of Merriam in August approved its 2024 budget. File photo.

A slight property tax rate decrease is headed to Merriam homeowners in 2024. Nonetheless, property owners will probably still owe more in taxes because of rising home values.

The Merriam City Council in August unanimously approved its 2024 budget.

Merriam’s 2024 budget calls for a .25 mill levy rate decrease — the first decrease since 1998 — and features about $43 million in total expenditures.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.