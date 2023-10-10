Merriam’s 2024 budget calls for a .25 mill levy rate decrease — the first decrease since 1998 — and features about $43 million in total expenditures.

The Merriam City Council in August unanimously approved its 2024 budget.

A slight property tax rate decrease is headed to Merriam homeowners in 2024. Nonetheless, property owners will probably still owe more in taxes because of rising home values.

How will this impact my tax bill?

For 2024, Merriam’s property tax rate is budgeted for 27.415 mills, a .25 decrease from 2023.

When rising property values are factored in, though, homeowners are still likely to pay more on their 2024 annual property tax bill.

That’s because a city’s property tax rate, or mill levy rate, dictates how much owners pay in taxes based on their home’s assessed value.

The average home value in Merriam in 2023 is $281,832, which is up by almost 11% from the average value in 2022.

The following steps can help homeowners calculate their actual tax bill based on the newly adopted budget:

Multiply your home value by the resident assessment rate in Johnson County of .115.

Take that number, divide it by 1,000 and multiply the result by the city’s 27.415 property tax rate.

Using this formula, the average Merriam homeowner will pay $888 in taxes to the city in 2024 compared to $803 in 2023.

Remember: Residents pay taxes to more than just the city with their annual tax bill. Merriam residents, like all Johnson Countians, pay taxes to other jurisdictions including school districts and the county itself.

Total expenditures are nearly $43 million

Personnel services, which includes city staff salaries and wages, is the largest expense at nearly $12 million.

Merriam’s second largest expenditure is $8.9 million for capital improvements in 2024, such as improvements to Merriam Drive between Johnson Drive and 55th Street.

Nearly half of the city’s budget is funded by sales and use taxes, while property taxes fund 16% of the budget, according to city documents.

For more specifics about the 2024 Merriam budget, visit the city’s website here.

Some residents opposed the 2024 budget

The night the city council approved the budget, resident Billy Croan said the city could make several cuts to the budget. For example, he suggested the city stop the process of hiring a consultant to explore trash hauler options.

Resident Rose Gerringer, who is running against Ward 2 Councilmember Whitney Yadrich for that seat, called on the city to rework the budget and prioritize keeping money in residents’ pockets.

Gerringer said, for example, the city should stop asking residents to fill out a property tax rebate application and instead “let them keep their money and eliminate the red tape.”

“This council continues to fund one dozen grant programs, grant programs that take tax revenue and redistribute it according to your whims,” Gerringer said.

