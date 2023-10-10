Shawnee Mission teacher Kenna Kobin ‘lived life to the fullest’

Kobin, 32, “brought light and energy everywhere she went,” her obituary reads. “She had an infinite well of love and positivity for everyone she came in contact with. She had an undying passion, motivation and vivacious appetite for life.”

That’s according to an obituary published by Kobin’s family in the wake of her death from carbon monoxide poisoning last month.

Shawnee Mission North High School instructional coach Kenna Kobin is being remembered as a hard-working goal-setter who “lived life to the fullest” and had a soft spot for animals and her students.

Kobin’s death remains under investigation, according to Lenexa Police, who discovered Kobin and her wife Katie King inside their Lenexa home on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 29, with dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide.

Kobin was pronounced dead at the scene. King was hospitalized in the ICU and now faces a long and expensive recovery, according to an online fundraiser posted by her aunt.

A Lenexa Police spokesperson said the initial investigation turned up “no obvious signs of foul play.”

Kobin was a teacher and world traveler

Kobin was in her second year as an instructional coach at SM North.

Before that, she taught math at SM West High School and at Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, according to her obituary.

She was raised in Woodinville, Washington, a suburb northeast of Seattle, attended college in Idaho and moved to the Kansas City area to teach.

“Her magnetism drew many kids — students, former students, and friends of — to come to her classroom or seek her out in the lunchroom or in the halls just to chat,” her obituary says.

She was also an experienced traveler. She went to Germany on a high school band trip and later spent time volunteering at a leper colony in India. More recently, she traveled to Peru, Scotland and back to Germany, her obituary says.

She met her wife in powerlifting

Kobin’s obituary notes that in addition to encouraging others to be their best selves, she “loved to set goals and work to achieve them.”

Many of those goals in recent years revolved around powerlifting. Her obituary says she is s state record holder in women’s powerlifting.

And it was through that sport that she met her future wife, Katie King. They married in September 2020.

The couple kept multiple pets. Investigators say two dogs and a cat were also killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. An online fundraiser for King says one of the couple’s cats did survive.

A scholarship has been established in Kobin’s memory

Due to her passion for education, Kobins’ family says they have established an annual scholarship in her honor.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, mourners consider giving to the Kenna Campbell Kobin Memorial Stepping Stones Scholarship through the Shawnee Mission School District at the following link.

A memorial service that is set to be livestreamed will be held this Saturday, Oct. 14, at Porter Funeral Homes in Lenexa.

A visitation will be held at the same place on Friday evening, Oct. 13, from 4-6 p.m.

Fundraiser aims to defray medical expenses for Katie King

Meanwhile, a woman identifying herself as Katie King’s aunt, Mitzi Smith, has set up a GoFundMe aimed at raising money to help pay for King’s ongoing medical expenses.

The goal is set at $5,000. As of Tuesday, more than $3,500 had been donated.

Smith says King’s family is facing medical expenses that could eventually top $500,000.

“Katie is a smart woman and had elected additional insurance benefits, but they will barely touch this enormous liability,” the GoFundMe summary says. “It’s hard to bear when I think how Katie will struggle through this emotionally, but the added burden of her medical debt is almost insulting.”

The GoFundMe notes it’s unclear when King may be able to return to work as she faces long-term health impacts from the carbon monoxide poisoning she suffered.