  Kyle Palmer  - Obituaries

Shawnee Mission teacher Kenna Kobin ‘lived life to the fullest’

Kenna Kobin, a Shawnee Mission North teacher who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kenna Kobin. Picture via Porter Funeral Homes.

Shawnee Mission North High School instructional coach Kenna Kobin is being remembered as a hard-working goal-setter who “lived life to the fullest” and had a soft spot for animals and her students.

That’s according to an obituary published by Kobin’s family in the wake of her death from carbon monoxide poisoning last month.

Kobin, 32, “brought light and energy everywhere she went,” her obituary reads. “She had an infinite well of love and positivity for everyone she came in contact with. She had an undying passion, motivation and vivacious appetite for life.”

