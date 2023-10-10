  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Finance: Navigating mortgage applications – how your spending habits affect approval

By Aziza Aslanova

If you’re in the home-buying game, it’s time to talk about something that’s more essential than picking out your perfect backsplash or envisioning your dream backyard—it’s your spending habits and how they can play a pivotal role in the mortgage application process.

The scoop on spending