Mesob, popular KC Ethiopian eatery, replacing Elsa’s in downtown Overland Park

Elsa's Ethiopian Restaurant, a downtown Overland Park staple, will close this month.

A popular Kansas City-based Ethiopian and Caribbean spot will replace a long-time Ethiopian spot in downtown Overland Park soon.

Sometime early this month, Elsa’s Ethiopian Restaurant at 8016 Santa Fe Drive will close its doors. Then, a few weeks later, Mesob Restaurant & Rhum Bar will move into the space, opening its first Kansas location. 

Mesob’s Chef and Owner Chevern Desauguste said it will be a “quick turnaround.” He expects his restaurant will be celebrating their grand opening in early November. 

