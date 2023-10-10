Mesob’s Chef and Owner Chevern Desauguste said it will be a “quick turnaround.” He expects his restaurant will be celebrating their grand opening in early November.

Sometime early this month, Elsa’s Ethiopian Restaurant at 8016 Santa Fe Drive will close its doors. Then, a few weeks later, Mesob Restaurant & Rhum Bar will move into the space, opening its first Kansas location.

A popular Kansas City-based Ethiopian and Caribbean spot will replace a long-time Ethiopian spot in downtown Overland Park soon.

Elsa’s opened in downtown Overland Park more than a decade ago

Elsa’s has served Ethiopian cuisine since at least 2011.

Currently, it only offers dinner service, opening Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The restaurant serves many dishes, including Dinich Wot and Kik Alicha, focusing mostly on vegetable-based dishes.

Mesob first opened in Midtown

Mesob, one of the few full Rhum bars in the region, serves a mix of Caribbean and Ethiopian dishes. All of that, Desauguste said, makes Mesob pretty “unique” in Kansas City.

In 2021, Mesob opened Taste Island Grill, a faster, more casual Caribbean restaurant in Midtown. That spot closed recently.

Now, the restaurant is ready to expand its original concept, opening the Overland Park restaurant and another on the Missouri side soon in North Kansas City, Desauguste told the Post.

Mesob’s Overland Park restaurant will serve a smaller menu

Chef Desauguste said Mesob has long planned to expand into Overland Park, attracting a lot of customers to its Midtown location from Johnson County.

“It’s a footprint to get us where we want to go,” he said.

Though Mesob concept will be incorporated into the new restaurant, the Overland Park location — given the space’s smaller, bistro-sized footprint — will serve a pared down menu.

That being said, patrons should still be able to order some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, including the pan-fried red snapper, the braised oxtail, the steamed mussels and the many lentil options, such as the Misor Wot.

