March 17, 1936 – October 7, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Arey Thompson Baas went to her heavenly home on October 7, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO surrounded by her children. Arey was a devoted wife and mother. She married the love of her life, Donald L. Baas in 1958 and together they raised their three children at their home in Prairie Village, KS. She is survived by her three children, Steven Baas and his wife Sally, Sarah Conkling and her husband Rick, Scott Baas and his wife Sharon, grandchildren Samantha, Kate, Donald and Paige, and great-grandchild Charlotte, as well as her sister Nancy Dods. She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Jane Thompson and her husband Donald.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 12th. Times will be posted as soon as possible. Burial will take place at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Kansas City, MO