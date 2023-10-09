Welcome to a new week, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny. High: 68. Low: 41.
🚨 One thing to know
The Westwood Planning Commission is meeting Monday evening to review and discuss a final development plan for a controversial development on Rainbow Boulevard.
Located just west of Rainbow between 50th and 51st streets, the plan put together by developer Karbank calls to replace a city park with a larger public park, along with several multi-story office buildings.
Residents have packed city council chambers at recent meetings, imploring the city to reject the plan and suggesting that some city leaders have conflicts of interest with the developer.
The planning commission Monday will only review the plan. Any official action won’t be taken until November in order for the Westwood City Council time to weigh in on the preliminary development plan at its meeting this coming Thursday, according to a city email sent out last week.
Both meetings this week take place at 7 p.m. at Westwood City Hall and can be accessed via Zoom or in person. Click here to check the meeting agenda.
🗓 Public meetings Monday
- Overland Park Planning Commission, 1:30 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee Mission Board of Education Workshop, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Fairway City Council, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]
- Merriam City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee City Council Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Westwood Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
📰 Other local news
- Carousel at Oak Park Mall being removed. A leasing disagreement prompted the vendor that operates the carousel to bring the ride to an end, with its last day scheduled for Oct. 15. [Kansas City Star]
- Overland Park logistics firm names new leaders. Dynamic Logistix, a freight shipping software and management company, tapped Ryan Koenig as its new CEO and Jason Yeager as its managing partner. [Kansas City Business Journal]
- Overland Park giving new perks for snow crews. This winter, Overland Park will give a monthly $100 bonus to snow removal crews between November and March and boost pay for hours worked during winter storms. [City of Overland Park]
📸 A thousand words
Student volunteers with Westridge Middle’s Sources of Strength club volunteered their Saturday to KC Pet Project. Photo via Twitter.
