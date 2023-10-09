Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students can get ahead during Winter Session — enrollment is now open

Students can work toward their degree or certificate – or earn transfer credits – over winter break. Complete up to 4 credit hours in four weeks.
Johnson County Community College helps students make the most of winter break and earn up to 4 credit hours in four short weeks. These accelerated online classes allow students to get ahead and stay ahead as they work toward their educational goals.
Why take a Winter Session class?
There are many perks to taking a class during Winter Session at JCCC. One of the biggest is convenience. Students can learn from (almost) anywhere, including the comfort of home. Online classes offer increased flexibility while still providing students with a structured and organized course plan. Assignments, instructions and deadlines are clearly communicated to keep students on track.
Another benefit is that Winter Session classes are affordable. All JCCC courses are offered at low tuition rates, with no additional per-credit-hour fees. Students can complete a Winter Session class for a fraction of the cost at other area colleges. Plus, credits can be easily transferred to another institution.
Winter Session is ideal for out-of-town students visiting home for winter break, as well as current JCCC students who want to fast-track their degree completion.
Start planning now for spring
Students can look forward to a variety of in-person, online and hybrid course offerings for the Spring 2024 semester. They can also take advantage of free in-person and online tutoring through the Academic Resource Center, and a variety of on-campus events and activities to get them engaged and involved.
Mark your calendar with these important academic dates:
Oct. 9
Winter Session open enrollment begins. Students may enroll in up to 4 credit hours. Payment is due at the time of enrollment.
Oct. 25
Spring open enrollment begins on the web at 9 p.m.
Dec. 11
First day of Winter Session. Last day to enroll in a Winter Session course.
Jan. 5
Last day of Winter Session.
Jan. 16
First day of spring semester.
For full details, view the JCCC Academic Calendar.
Assistance is available for every type of student
JCCC welcomes adult learners of all ages and life stages. Whether a student is just starting out, seeking a career change, or looking to master a new skill, the College offers classes and programs for every interest.
Counselors are available to help students plan their career path, select their classes, transfer to another institution and more. Learn about all our available resources to set students up for success.
