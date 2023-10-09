Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students can get ahead during Winter Session — enrollment is now open

Johnson County Community College helps students make the most of winter break and earn up to 4 credit hours in four short weeks. These accelerated online classes allow students to get ahead and stay ahead as they work toward their educational goals.

Why take a Winter Session class?

There are many perks to taking a class during Winter Session at JCCC. One of the biggest is convenience. Students can learn from (almost) anywhere, including the comfort of home. Online classes offer increased flexibility while still providing students with a structured and organized course plan. Assignments, instructions and deadlines are clearly communicated to keep students on track.

Another benefit is that Winter Session classes are affordable. All JCCC courses are offered at low tuition rates, with no additional per-credit-hour fees. Students can complete a Winter Session class for a fraction of the cost at other area colleges. Plus, credits can be easily transferred to another institution.