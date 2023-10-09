  Andrew Gaug  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 in De Soto board sets public hearing for nonresident student enrollment policy

Horizon Elementary student

Students at Horizon Elementary. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A public hearing in USD 232 in De Soto is set for people to voice their thoughts on the nonresident student enrollment policy that will go into effect for the 2024-25 academic year.

On Oct. 2, the USD 232 Board of Education unanimously voted to allow the public to voice their thoughts and concerns at its next meeting, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at at the USD 232 Administrative Office, 35200 W. 91st St.

The board wants to hear what people think of the law

Since the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2567 in 2022, which was later signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly, it has received pushback from the USD 232 school board.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.