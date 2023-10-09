Since the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2567 in 2022, which was later signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly , it has received pushback from the USD 232 school board.

On Oct. 2, the USD 232 Board of Education unanimously voted to allow the public to voice their thoughts and concerns at its next meeting, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at at the USD 232 Administrative Office, 35200 W. 91st St.

A public hearing in USD 232 in De Soto is set for people to voice their thoughts on the nonresident student enrollment policy that will go into effect for the 2024-25 academic year.

The law allows for Kansas students to enroll in any public school district — even if they live outside the school district’s boundaries — provided there is space available.

While the board has its share of questions about it, it is opening discussion to the public to receive input from the community. Some board members worry that the public may be unaware what the law entails and how it could impact them.

“I know you have to choose to want to read about this. You have to choose to find the information, and I don’t fault people who don’t watch our broadcasts of [school board meetings]. People have a lot to do,” said Board Member Brandi Jonasson. “When people actually do hear about it, they do get upset and they do want to speak out about it.”

As part of the vote, the school board approved Notice of Hearing in the district’s official newspaper, The Johnson County Legal Record. The board also encouraged Assistant Superintendent Alvie Cater to get the word out through social media.

District will prioritize some nonresident students

At the October meeting, Cater went over previously-discussed aspects of the policy, like enrollment capacity, why nonresident students would be denied, and transportation logistics.

Cater introduced a new addition to the policy: Which students will receive priority.

Under the policy, those would include:

Any sibling of a nonresident student accepted to enroll in the district, with priority given when the nonresident student is first accepted.

Any nonresident student who is a military student as defined in K.S.A. 72-5139.

Any child who is in the custody of the Department for Children and Families and who is living in the home of a nonresident student who transfers to the district.

Any nonresident student who has a parent or person acting as parent employed by the district shall be permitted to enroll in and attend school in the district as if the student is a resident of the district while the parent or person acting as a parent remains employed by the district.

Any child who is experiencing homelessness shall be permitted to enroll in the school district of origin or the school district of residence.

The board questioned the priority system, worrying about a lack of priority order if two students that qualified for priority were vying for one open seat.

“It doesn’t say that ‘It would be first, this [category] and second, this [category],” Cater said. “We may have to do [a lottery]. That’s one of the unknowns.”

Here is a link to the video recording of the meeting. Discussion begins at 1:06:15.

The law remains controversial with the board

Throughout the meeting, board members expressed continued frustration, skepticism and strong opposition toward the new law.

Some members pointed out unaddressed flaws in the law, such as if a nonresident students that loses its enrollment status in the district can re-apply.

“I think it’s fair to say there are some legislators that did not anticipate the complexity of what they’ve passed, and I bet there will most likely be some revisions, at least, considered the next legislative session,” Cater said.

