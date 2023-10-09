Overland Park Police search for semi in fatal I-435 hit-and-run

Officers arrived to report a van was stopped in one of the center lanes, a tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder and an SUV was stopped almost one-quarter of a mile east on the left shoulder.

Overland Park police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to a reported injury crash in the eastbound lanes of I-435 at Metcalf Avenue at 1 a.m. Monday.

Overland Park Police investigators are asking for the public’s help following a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 435 early Monday morning.

Recorded radio traffic indicates first responders found no driver with the SUV.

Police blocked the three right lanes of eastbound I-435 just past the Metcalf exit and the left shoulder just east of the Metcalf bridge.

Soon after arriving on scene, investigators also discovered a man lying on the westbound side of the highway. Recorded radio traffic indicates a passerby alerted investigators to the fact that someone was lying in the middle of the road on the westbound side.

In a statement Monday morning, Overland Park Police Capt. Gary Mason said officers administered CPR to the man, but he was declared dead at the scene at around 1:22 a.m.

Investigators say they believe the man was a driver involved in the original crash on the eastbound side of I-435, who then tried to cross over the highway.

He was then struck by an unidentified semi-truck that continued on without stopping, according to Mason’s statement.

Meanwhile, the driver of the van involved in the original crash was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries

Police closed westbound I-435 on Monday morning for several hours, with all traffic exiting to Metcalf Avenue and then reentering the interstate.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating both crashes.

Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.