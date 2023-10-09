  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Overland Park Police search for semi in fatal I-435 hit-and-run

Looking west down I-435 from Lamar Avenue early Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing semi-truck. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police investigators are asking for the public’s help following a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 435 early Monday morning.

Overland Park police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to a reported injury crash in the eastbound lanes of I-435 at Metcalf Avenue at 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to report a van was stopped in one of the center lanes, a tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder and an SUV was stopped almost one-quarter of a mile east on the left shoulder.