Overland Park plans to partner with a community organization to administer its pilot grant program aimed at supporting residents who want to make their homes more energy efficient.

Last Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee unanimously advanced an agreement with the East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation, or ECKAN, to administer its home weatherization pilot program.

Councilmember Fred Spears was absent from the meeting, and Councilmember Paul Lyons was filling in for Councilmember Sam Passer.