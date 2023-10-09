A crosswalk sign in downtown Mission. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The city of Mission recently kicked off its City-Wide Bicycle, Pedestrian and Trail Connections Study.
City leaders and staff have invited the public to engage in the study by attending an open house on Monday, Oct. 9. The open house takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. in Conference Room C at the Powell Community Center at 6200 Martway St.
Study focuses on safe biking and walking in Mission
The purpose of the study is to develop a connected network of on- and off-street bicycle and micro-mobility facilities, and also address pedestrians’ safety concerns along the city’s major thoroughfares, according to a press release.
Leading the study is consulting team RDG Planning & Design, BHC and Venice Communications, which will support the public engagement component of the study.
During the Monday open house, the public will be able to learn more details about the plan and provide initial feedback.
Mission just trimmed Johnson to 3 lanes and is adding a trail
Announcement of the project follows years of the city’s investment in Johnson Drive from Nall Avenue to the Metcalf Avenue overpass.
Hi there! I'm Leah Wankum, and I'm the Post's Deputy Editor. I'm thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I'm deeply committed to the Post's philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.
But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you don't subscribe yet but want to support our truly local community reporting, please sign up for a trial today — it's just $1 for your first month, and you can cancel anytime.
A little bit about me and my background:
I'm a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master's degree in mass communication.
Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I've also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1