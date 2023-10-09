City leaders and staff have invited the public to engage in the study by attending an open house on Monday, Oct. 9. The open house takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. in Conference Room C at the Powell Community Center at 6200 Martway St.

The city of Mission recently kicked off its City-Wide Bicycle, Pedestrian and Trail Connections Study.

Study focuses on safe biking and walking in Mission

The purpose of the study is to develop a connected network of on- and off-street bicycle and micro-mobility facilities, and also address pedestrians’ safety concerns along the city’s major thoroughfares, according to a press release.

Leading the study is consulting team RDG Planning & Design, BHC and Venice Communications, which will support the public engagement component of the study.

During the Monday open house, the public will be able to learn more details about the plan and provide initial feedback.

Mission just trimmed Johnson to 3 lanes and is adding a trail

Announcement of the project follows years of the city’s investment in Johnson Drive from Nall Avenue to the Metcalf Avenue overpass.

The city has been implementing ways to slow down traffic, including a “road diet” that brought the four-lane corridor down to three, and also has flashing signs along some pedestrian crosswalks to alert nearby traffic.

Additionally, the city is adding a new walking trail at Broadmoor Park.

Go deeper: Mission resident Josh Thede just received a fellowship from the 2023 Kansas State Walking College and is also working on plans to make his part of Johnson County more pedestrian-friendly.