Here’s a look at Leawood’s 75th anniversary celebration

This weekend, the city of Leawood celebrated a big milestone.

This year marked its 75th year as an incorporated city. As such, residents gathered this weekend to celebrate with a range of festivities along Tomahawk Creek Parkway. A few more activities are still to come later this month.

The celebration continued through the weekend with a Touch-a-Truck event, balloon animals, a puppet show, a concert and more. Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s highlights.