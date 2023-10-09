  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Five Below discount store opens in Shawnee Station complex

Five Below

Inside the new Five Below in Shawnee. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A popular national discount chain is the latest addition to the changing Shawnee Station shopping complex.

Five Below opened its newest location earlier this month at 15300 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

