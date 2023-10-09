  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

🍷 5 to Try: What are the best wine lists in Johnson County? Tell us your picks

Alongside its wine list, Vintage '78 has a menu featuring paninis, charcuterie and salad options.

A pour at the new Vintage '78 wine bar in downtown Overland Park. File photo.

We’ve been bottling up our latest 5 to Try for a while now. And hopefully it’s aged well …

For this week’s picks of the best Johnson County has to offer, we’re looking for readers’ recommendations for the best wine lists around.

These could be lists at stand-alone wine bars or restaurants that have good selections.