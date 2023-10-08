Thurman “Les” Carpenter, 64, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on October 4, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House.

He was born on April 1, 1959 to James and Leta “Fay” (Rushing) Carpenter in Olathe, KS. He graduated from Olathe High School in 1977.

Les retired from the City of Olathe as a Supervisor in 2016.