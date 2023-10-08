Thurman “Les” Carpenter, 64, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on October 4, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House.
He was born on April 1, 1959 to James and Leta “Fay” (Rushing) Carpenter in Olathe, KS. He graduated from Olathe High School in 1977.
Les retired from the City of Olathe as a Supervisor in 2016.
He enjoyed cocktails with friends, playing pool, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Royals, the annual 4th of July party, and canoe trips.
Thurman is survived by his loving wife, Debra Husman, 2 dogs (Abby and Lacy) 3 brothers (James, Terry and Rodney) 4 sisters (Linda, Judy, Donna, and Cricket).
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ada, father-in-law, Benny, mother-in-law, Joan, and 2 dogs, Abby1 and Lacy1.
