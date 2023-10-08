Roger Lee Estell

Roger Estell, age 70, passed away on October 1, 2023 at Kansas City Hospice House.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Wednesday, October 11, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Adams Pointe Golf Club, 1601 NE R D Mize Road, Blue Springs, Mo.

In order to honor Roger’s memory, donations can be made to KC Hospice House, 120000 Wornall Rd., KC, MO 64145 or NextStep KC, 6600 College Blvd #315, Overland Park, Ks 66211.