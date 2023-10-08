Marjorie Rose Huxtable

Marjorie grew up on her family farm in Paola and was the youngest of 9 children. She graduated from Bishop Lillis High School in Kansas City, MO. She later worked in the offices at TWA where she met her future husband Donald Huxtable. They married in 1948 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, Kansas.

Prairie Village, Kansas – Marjorie Rose (Scherman) Huxtable, 95, passed away on Oct 6th, 2023. She was born on December 9, 1927 to George R. and Emma C. (Boehm) Scherman in Paola, KS.

Marjorie and Donald raised five children in Prairie Village, KS. She was a devoted wife and mother and took pride in her home and family. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving mother. She was a role model to her children in her Catholic faith.

Her favorite pastimes were tennis, travel and gardening. She especially enjoyed her time working in her beautiful flower gardens. She was a member of Prairie Planters #1 Garden Club, Ladies of Charity and other organizations in town. She and Don were members of Indian Hills Country Club and YPO.

Marjorie is survived by her children Phil Huxtable (Sally), Carol Maggio (Mark), Mary Soden (Steve), Jim Huxtable (Lisa) and Julia Rebein, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, her parents, siblings and sons-in law Tom Keaveny and Mark Rebein. We want to thank our friend and mom’s caregiver Mimi O’Laughlin for the love and devotion she gave to our mom during her last five years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family at St. Ann Church on Mon., Oct 9th. Memorials may be made in Marjorie’s name to the St. Ann Endowment, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208 or Catholic Charities of NE Kansas, 9720 W. 87 Street, Overland Park, KS 66212. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.