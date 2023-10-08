  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Marjorie Rose Huxtable

December 9, 1927 – October 6, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Marjorie Rose (Scherman) Huxtable, 95, passed away on Oct 6th, 2023. She was born on December 9, 1927 to George R. and Emma C. (Boehm) Scherman in Paola, KS.

Marjorie grew up on her family farm in Paola and was the youngest of 9 children. She graduated from Bishop Lillis High School in Kansas City, MO. She later worked in the offices at TWA where she met her future husband Donald Huxtable. They married in 1948 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, Kansas.