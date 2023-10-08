Maria Alonzo

Overland Park, Kansas – Maria Alexandra Alonzo, 94, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away at St. Luke’s Hospice House, on Thursday, October 5, 2023.
Maria, the daughter of Fred and Esther Alonzo was born on June 7, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Esther Alonzo; siblings Lucia Alonzo, Fredrico Alonzo, and Severiano Ortiz.
