According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log , a Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on I-35 just north of 119th Street when it lost its hardtop.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the 11400 block of Interstate 35, about a half-mile south of the College Boulevard bridge.

Four people were taken to hospitals after a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Saturday evening in Lenexa.

The hardtop landed on the highway, causing a Mazda SUV to stop to avoid hitting it. A Kia Sorento then rear-ended the stopped Mazda.

The Kia then swerved off the road to the left, striking the concrete median barrier.

Firefighters from Olathe and Lenexa responded to assist with the crash and blocked four lanes of northbound I-35. Traffic was able to get past the crash scene in the left lane.

The Highway Patrol’s crash log says the driver and a passenger of the Kia, both women aged 49 and 25 respectively, suffered minor injuries. The crash log also notes three children were in the Kia at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the Mazda, a 67-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

Recorded radio traffic at the time of incident stated that Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported three adults and one child to area hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The lane closure caused traffic to back up to Santa Fe Street.

All lanes reopened at about 6:50 p.m., after firefighters cleared a large amount of glass and other vehicle debris from the highway using brooms and leaf blowers.

No other details were immediately available.

