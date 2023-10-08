  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Jeep’s hardtop flies off, causing multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lenexa

The aftermath of a crash on I-35 in Lenexa involving three vehicles.

A fire truck and police cruiser block four lanes of traffic on northbound I-35 in Lenexa Saturday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Four people were taken to hospitals after a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Saturday evening in Lenexa.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the 11400 block of Interstate 35, about a half-mile south of the College Boulevard bridge.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on I-35 just north of 119th Street when it lost its hardtop.