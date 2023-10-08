September 30, 1949 – October 6, 2023

Gardner, Kansas – Kipp Kohler Willnauer, 74, passed Oct. 6, 2023 at OMC. Services: 11:00 am Wed., Oct. 11, 2023 at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 306 E. Madison St., Gardner, KS. Kipp will lie in state from 2 to 7pm Tues., Oct. 10, 2023 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS 913-856-7111 www.brucefuneralhome.com. Contributions: Kipp Willnauer Music Scholarship Fund.