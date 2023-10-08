  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jan Hammerschmidt

Jan Hammerschmidt, 82, was born on December 24, 1940, in Garnett, Kansas. He recently passed away on October 4, 2023, in Baldwin City, Ks. Jan worked for Hammerschmidt Pools. In honor of his memory, donations can be made to Douglas County Visiting Nurses Donate (kansasvna.org) or Lawrence Humane Society.