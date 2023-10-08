Jack S. McGrath

During his life, Jack attended Blue River Elementary School, Lakewood Middle School, Blue Valley West High School, The University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas and then the Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA, where he received his Master’s Degree.

Olathe, Kansas – Jack Senter McGrath, 31, passed away on October 1, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas. He was born on July 15, 1992, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Timothy Robert McGrath and Lindy Senter Cross. Jack was a loving father to his son, Jaxon Robert McGrath (mother-Allison Russell), and had an incredible bond with his twin sister, Grace Kennedy McGrath, and brother, Maxwell Lane McGrath.

Jack was known for his kind and loving nature. He had an incredible sense of humor and was always able to make others laugh. His laugh was infectious! He possessed a remarkable intelligence and had a deep passion for music. Jack was dedicated to his craft as a music producer and strived to be the best. He loved unconditionally and cherished his son, Jaxon, above all else.

Jack had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed various hobbies. He found joy in music production, snowboarding, golfing, and fishing. He truly enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family. These activities allowed him to express his creativity and connect with those around him. Jack had an intense love for the people he knew and he never met a stranger. Jack touched so many lives from all walks of life throughout his 31 years. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Jack is survived by his son, Jaxon Robert McGrath (mother-Allison Russell), Topeka, KS; parents,

Timothy Robert McGrath (Megan), Overland Park, KS and Lindy Senter Cross (Forbes), Kansas City, MO; siblings, twin sister, Grace Kennedy McGrath, Overland Park, KS, and brother, Maxwell Lane McGrath, Los Angeles, CA; grandparents, Terrance R. McGrath, Reno, NV, Nancy A. Fowler (Larry), Tucson, AZ, Margaret Senter Pratt, Prairie Village, KS; and many loving aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins

Jack was preceded in death by his grandfather, John R. “Jack” Senter.

A ceremony to celebrate Jack’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at The United Church of The Resurrection – Wesley Chapel, located at 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas 66224.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in Jack’s memory to support his son, Jaxon Robert McGrath. Contributions can be made to honor Jack’s memory and provide for his beloved son at the Community America Credit Union under the Jack McGrath Memorial FBO Jaxon McGrath and there are 3 ways to donate:

1. Use Zelle (use Timothy McGrath 913-706-1199 as identifier on the account)

2. Send check directly to the bank:

Please make check payable to: Jack McGrath Memorial

Community America Credit Union

P.O. Box 15950

Lenexa, KS 66285

3. Drop off donation to any Community America Credit Union location near you.

4. In loving Memory of Jack McGrath, GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/5701abbf

Jack McGrath will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His legacy of kindness, love, and passion for music will forever be remembered.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the McGrath family.