  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jack S. McGrath

July 15, 1992 – October 1, 2023

Olathe, Kansas – Jack Senter McGrath, 31, passed away on October 1, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas. He was born on July 15, 1992, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Timothy Robert McGrath and Lindy Senter Cross. Jack was a loving father to his son, Jaxon Robert McGrath (mother-Allison Russell), and had an incredible bond with his twin sister, Grace Kennedy McGrath, and brother, Maxwell Lane McGrath.

During his life, Jack attended Blue River Elementary School, Lakewood Middle School, Blue Valley West High School, The University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas and then the Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA, where he received his Master’s Degree.