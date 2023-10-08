From 1960, Jack worked at New York’s Aetna Life & Casualty Co. in their subrogation law office, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Jean. Jack married Jean Anderson in 1963, celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. He subsequently joined the Francis I. DuPont & Co. brokerage firm as a stockbroker. In 1970 he went to work at the National Association of Securities Dealers, New York City branch, as a special investigator and then relocated to the NASD’s national headquarters in Washington, D. C. in 1973 as assistant director of policy research. In 1981 he became director of the NASD’s District Four in Kansas City, supervising the operations of securities dealers in the Midwest. He retired in 2000 after 30 years with the company.

Jack Rosenfield, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away October 3, 2023. Jack was born September 13, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, to Harry G. and Helen (Gies) Rosenfield. He grew up in Port Chester, New York, graduating from Port Chester High School. Jack continued his education graduating from NYU School of Commerce, Accounts, and Finance (now NYU Stern School of Business). He also studied at Brooklyn Law School for 2 years.

After retirement Jack and Jean were world travelers, taking many cruises, and visiting sites throughout Europe, Asia, the Arctic, and the Caribbean, among others. In addition to his passion for model railroading, Jack was an avid amateur photographer, taking countless pictures, sometimes as part of his volunteer activities.

Jack volunteered at Overland Park Regional Medical Center for 10 years in the triage and post op departments, was head of the volunteer services staff, earned the Volunteer of the Year award, and sat on the Ethics Advisory Committee. Jack was also a First Responder for the Disaster Action Team of the American Red Cross.

Jack along with Jean, volunteered at many exhibits in Union Station for 15 years, and was part of the team that built and maintained their model train layout. Jack was very active as a member for KC Symphony Alliance, Lyric Opera Board, Civic Opera Board, as a co-assistant director for KC Metropolitan Opera Auditions, Ballet Guild, Kansas Securities Commissioner Advisory Counsel, Kansas City Securities Association, Ham radio club, Lawrence Model Railroad Club, National Model Railroad Association, Turkey Creek Division (NMRA), Mid-America Combined Training Association, and was a devoted Mason at Old Mission Lodge #153 where he served as Treasurer.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Helen Rosenfield.

Jack is survived by his wife Jean Rosenfield; son David Rosenfield; and daughter Debra Seitzinger.

A memorial service for Jack will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower please donate to one of the originations near and dear to Jack:

The American Red Cross Disaster Action Team – www.redcross.org/donate

or

The Kansas City Symphony – www.kcsymphony.org

or

The Kansas City Ballet – www.kcballet.org