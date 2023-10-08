  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jack Rosenfield

September 13, 1939 – October 3, 2023

Jack Rosenfield, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away October 3, 2023. Jack was born September 13, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, to Harry G. and Helen (Gies) Rosenfield. He grew up in Port Chester, New York, graduating from Port Chester High School. Jack continued his education graduating from NYU School of Commerce, Accounts, and Finance (now NYU Stern School of Business). He also studied at Brooklyn Law School for 2 years.

From 1960, Jack worked at New York’s Aetna Life & Casualty Co. in their subrogation law office, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Jean. Jack married Jean Anderson in 1963, celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. He subsequently joined the Francis I. DuPont & Co. brokerage firm as a stockbroker. In 1970 he went to work at the National Association of Securities Dealers, New York City branch, as a special investigator and then relocated to the NASD’s national headquarters in Washington, D. C. in 1973 as assistant director of policy research. In 1981 he became director of the NASD’s District Four in Kansas City, supervising the operations of securities dealers in the Midwest. He retired in 2000 after 30 years with the company.