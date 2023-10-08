  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Charles Arnold

Charles F. Arnold (Chuck), 89, passed away October 2, 2023 at the Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, KS. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Chuck was born August 25, 1934 in Kansas City, MO the son of Charles and Francis (Horan) Arnold. He attended St. Vincent de Paul and graduated from De La Salle High School in 1952.

Chuck joined the US Army in 1954 spending time at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Camp Chaffee, AR and Camp Gordon, GA. One of his favorite memories was working at the Masters Golf Tournament, located only 12 miles from Camp Gordon. He married Joanne Waite in 1958 and settled in Overland Park. Chuck spent his career working in the transportation industry at TWA, Kansas City Southern, Roadway Express and Yellow Freight. In retirement, he worked various positions at Ford, Avis and the Overland Park Golf Course.