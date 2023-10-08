Charles Arnold

Chuck joined the US Army in 1954 spending time at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Camp Chaffee, AR and Camp Gordon, GA. One of his favorite memories was working at the Masters Golf Tournament, located only 12 miles from Camp Gordon. He married Joanne Waite in 1958 and settled in Overland Park. Chuck spent his career working in the transportation industry at TWA, Kansas City Southern, Roadway Express and Yellow Freight. In retirement, he worked various positions at Ford, Avis and the Overland Park Golf Course.

Chuck was born August 25, 1934 in Kansas City, MO the son of Charles and Francis (Horan) Arnold. He attended St. Vincent de Paul and graduated from De La Salle High School in 1952.

Charles F. Arnold (Chuck), 89, passed away October 2, 2023 at the Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, KS. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family, reading books about the old west cowboy days, playing golf and traveling out to Colorado. He loved Colorado so much he named his daughter Kathy after the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek. In his younger days, Chuck enjoyed horseback riding, ballroom dancing and trading cars. He was always meticulous about his clean cars and freshly mowed lawn.

Chuck was a founding member of Holy Cross and Church Of The Ascension, both located in Overland Park. He loved telling the story of how Holy Cross started out celebrating Sunday masses at the old Glenwood Theater on Metcalf. Chuck was a member of Ascension parish Knights Of Columbus, fourth degree. He was also a member of the Traffic and Transportation Club of KC.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Francis Arnold and his stepmother Mary (Wilde) Arnold. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Joanne Arnold, sister Pat Stilley, Olathe, KS, half sister Nancy Arnold, Houston, TX, stepbrother Charles and wife Paula Wilde, Fairfax, VA, son, Tim and wife Lori Arnold, Lawrence, KS, daughter, Kathy and husband Ben Bellinder, Olathe, KS, five grandchildren Alyssa, Andrew, Jenna, Emily and Charlie. Chuck was also blessed with nine beautiful great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Church Of The Ascension, 9510 W. 127th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213. Visitation will begin at 9:00am, rosary 9:40am and funeral mass 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities of NE Kansas or the Knights Of Columbus, in care of Ascension parish. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring people at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Silvercrest Senior Care DC and Hospice House.

Online condolences can be made at www.SignatureFunerals.com