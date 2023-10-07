  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Kansas prairie inspires public art projects for Merriam Plaza Library

When Johnson County Library opens the Merriam Plaza branch in the first half of 2024, it will include a drive-thru, state-of-the-art technology, early literacy space in the kids section, and all the other amenities one would expect in a new branch built at a cost of nearly $14 million.

Adhering to patron feedback, the new branch at 6120 Slater St. will also have abundant natural light, a warm wood ceiling and a “green” roof with vegetation that provides a habitat for pollinators.

Yet the art integrated into the design of Merriam Plaza Library — which is replacing the aging Antioch Library — may well provide the most eye-catching connection to nature.