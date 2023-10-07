  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Overland Park U-Haul employee stabbed during attempted robbery

Overland Park Police on the scene at a U-Haul rental center on Metcalf Avenue Friday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A woman was stabbed in the hand during an attempted robbery at a U-Haul truck rental center in Overland Park early Friday evening.

Overland Park Police were called to the U-Haul Center, 7740 Metcalf Ave., at 5:06 p.m. for a reported aggravated battery.