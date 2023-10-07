Overland Park U-Haul employee stabbed during attempted robbery

Overland Park Police were called to the U-Haul Center, 7740 Metcalf Ave., at 5:06 p.m. for a reported aggravated battery.

A woman was stabbed in the hand during an attempted robbery at a U-Haul truck rental center in Overland Park early Friday evening.

Recorded radio traffic states that a male suspect confronted a female employee with a knife. The suspect demanded money and stabbed the employee in her finger.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the woman to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, only described on radio traffic as a black male possibly in his mid-40s, left the area in a blue SUV, possibly a Ford Flex.

The SUV was last seen traveling northbound on Floyd Street behind the business.

Police have not said if the robbery attempt happened inside the building or in the parking lot.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.