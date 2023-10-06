This weekend in Johnson County — Scarecrows, pumpkins and more

This weekend, Johnson County has a lot to look forward to, including scarecrows, pumpkins and other activities.

Happy Friday, Shawnee Mission! The Post team is back with “The Weekend” — a roundup of fun, local things to do with your family and friends in and around Johnson County.

Shawnee Scarecrow Festival

Children and adults alike can get in the mood for Halloween at this annual family-friendly event this Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in downtown Shawnee.

For the kids, they can decorate pumpkins and complete other fall-related crafts. While they’re doing that, parents can also enjoy the Farmer’s Market and seasonal displays.

The whole family can also explore other areas of downtown Shawnee to see any of the businesses’ decorated and themed Scarecrows for the annual competition.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Floating Pumpkin Patch in Mission

You’ve certainly heard of a root beer float. But what about a pumpkin float? While you can’t drink it, you can have a great time looking for the perfect Jack-O-Lantern while jumping in the pool at Mission’s Floating Pumpkin Patch. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Powell Community Center Indoor Pool. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes, while also bringing a bathing suit to take a swim. There will also be games, crafts and refreshments. Admission is $15 per child and registration is required here. It is open to children ages 2-12.

Leawood’s 75th anniversary celebration