This weekend in Johnson County — Scarecrows, pumpkins and more

Happy Friday, Shawnee Mission! The Post team is back with “The Weekend” — a roundup of fun, local things to do with your family and friends in and around Johnson County.
This weekend, Johnson County has a lot to look forward to, including scarecrows, pumpkins and other activities.
Here’s the lineup!
Shawnee Scarecrow Festival
Children and adults alike can get in the mood for Halloween at this annual family-friendly event this Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in downtown Shawnee.
For the kids, they can decorate pumpkins and complete other fall-related crafts. While they’re doing that, parents can also enjoy the Farmer’s Market and seasonal displays.
The whole family can also explore other areas of downtown Shawnee to see any of the businesses’ decorated and themed Scarecrows for the annual competition.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Floating Pumpkin Patch in Mission
You’ve certainly heard of a root beer float. But what about a pumpkin float?
While you can’t drink it, you can have a great time looking for the perfect Jack-O-Lantern while jumping in the pool at Mission’s Floating Pumpkin Patch.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Powell Community Center Indoor Pool.
Children are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes, while also bringing a bathing suit to take a swim. There will also be games, crafts and refreshments.
Admission is $15 per child and registration is required here. It is open to children ages 2-12.
Leawood’s 75th anniversary celebration
You only turn 75 once, which is why Leawood is planning a day of fun this Saturday to celebrate the city’s diamond anniversary.
The Parade of Fun on the Parkway will include a kids bike parade for the kids, Touch-A-Truck event and end with a free concert by the band Twice on Sunday with performances by Kansas City Aerial Arts.
The event will go from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Limited $50 VIP tickets are available for the evening.
Merriam Drive Live
If classic rock is your thing, then downtown Merriam is the place to be this Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. for the annual Merriam Drive Live event.
The lineup of bands include: Huey Lewis tribute band Hip 2B Huey (2–3:30 p.m), a tribute to the Steve Miller Band with The Steve Miller Experience (3:30–5 p.m.), female rock legends get honored with Women of Rock (5-6:30 p.m) and Freddie Mercury and company get paid an homage with Killer Queen (6:30-8 p.m.).
The day will also include a cornhole tournament and other activities.
“Night at the Arboretum” in Overland Park
With fall weather finally hitting the area, it’s a perfect time for this event, being held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
People are encouraged to bring their flashlights and be ready to gaze at the night sky while looking for the Draconids meteor shower.
No pre-registration is necessary. Fees are included with admission to the arboretum. All ages are invited.
