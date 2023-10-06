  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Robert R. Vaughn Jr.

Robert Ray Vaughn, Jr. (known fondly as Bob), passed away on Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

Born on March 15th, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, he grew up playing sports and always loved visiting his Uncle Allen and Aunt Thelma on their farm. He spent his high school years in the small rural community of Gower, Missouri, where he made many lifelong friends, acted in plays, thrived as an athlete in multiple sports, and served as the FFA Treasurer, as well as the class president. He graduated from Gower in 1965 and later enlisted in the Navy, then spent eighteen months “boots on the ground” in Vietnam during the war.

Bob returned to Missouri in 1970 and, three years later, met Barbara, his wife-to-be, on a blind date. They married in April of 1974 and were blessed with their son, Jason (1975), and their daughter, Vanessa (1976). In 1980 he began working at Bendix/Allied Signal/Honeywell. After twenty-five years there, he retired as a Senior Engineering Technologist, finally able to live his dream of owning land and being a farmer.