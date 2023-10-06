Robert R. Vaughn Jr.

Bob returned to Missouri in 1970 and, three years later, met Barbara, his wife-to-be, on a blind date. They married in April of 1974 and were blessed with their son, Jason (1975), and their daughter, Vanessa (1976). In 1980 he began working at Bendix/Allied Signal/Honeywell. After twenty-five years there, he retired as a Senior Engineering Technologist, finally able to live his dream of owning land and being a farmer.

Born on March 15th, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, he grew up playing sports and always loved visiting his Uncle Allen and Aunt Thelma on their farm. He spent his high school years in the small rural community of Gower, Missouri, where he made many lifelong friends, acted in plays, thrived as an athlete in multiple sports, and served as the FFA Treasurer, as well as the class president. He graduated from Gower in 1965 and later enlisted in the Navy, then spent eighteen months “boots on the ground” in Vietnam during the war.

Bob had a green thumb and a knack for fixing things. He found great joy in keeping and raising livestock, and in just being outside working in the barn, shop, or pasture. A man of simple pleasures, he appreciated nature, coffee with his wife on the front porch, fresh corn on the cob, and the warmth of his sunroom. He liked to read, to talk to special family pets, to play cards, to watch “his” orioles, and to do jigsaw puzzles in the winter with a good wood-stove fire burning. While Bob took pride in his garden, and in putting up his own Christmas lights (among doing other projects, like caning chairs and building fence), he was mostly proud of his kids.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Vaughn, Sr., his mother, Dorothy Vaughn, and hisbrother, David Vaughn. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his son, Jason, his daughter, Vanessa (husband, Brett), and his sister, Sharon Sansoterra (husband, David), as well as cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends.

A witty, resilient, caring, and genuine man, Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor on Sunday, October 8th, from 1:00 -5:00 pm, at:

The George Meyn Center

126th and State Ave

Bonner Springs, Kansas 66012

The attire will be informal/casual. Light refreshments will be provided. In lieu of plants and flowers, Bob’s family only wishes for your presence if you are able to attend.