Robert Lee Colgan

He is predeceased by his wife Paula J. Colgan, and siblings, James Jr., John, and Harold. He is survived by brother, Raymond Colgan of Lenexa, Kansas; two sons and their wives, Brian and Marlene Colgan of Olathe, Kansas, and Patrick Colgan and Kelly Heid of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughter, Breena Colgan of Bend, Oregon; granddaughters, Kylie Elizabeth Eckert and Lily Mae Eckert.

Bob was a multi-sport athlete in his youth and played football, basketball, and baseball, and pitched in minor league baseball for the New York Yankees before he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army for two years in Germany in the late 1950s, where he worked as a clerk and pitched for an Army League baseball team. He served an additional four years in the Army Reserves. Bob graduated from Emporia State in 1961 with a B.S. degree in business and accounting.

He met Paula J. Ivey at Emporia State, and they married in 1961. Their family lived in Kansas City and Gladstone, Missouri for many years and were involved in the Saint Charles Borromeo church and school. Bob worked as an accountant and executive for Cook Paint in North Kansas City. Later he worked for Job Corps and MINACT, Inc. as a senior finance executive and center director in Excelsior Springs, Missouri and later in Jackson, Mississippi, where he retired.

In retirement, both in Mississippi and Orlando, Florida, Bob enjoyed playing golf and swimming. He had several holes-in-one and won the Ventura Club Team Championship in Orlando. Late in life Bob was an avid reader of mystery and spy novels. For many years, he took care of Paula while she struggled with kidney disease, dialysis and two kidney transplants. He helped make her life easier by providing for her and helping with all the shopping, cooking, and housekeeping for many years in retirement.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at www.pkdcure.org.

Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777