Robert Lee Colgan

Robert (Bob) Lee Colgan, age 88 of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on October 2, 2023.

He was born near Atchison, Kansas on September 5, 1935, to James L. Colgan and Elizabeth I. Steinweiden-Colgan.

He is predeceased by his wife Paula J. Colgan, and siblings, James Jr., John, and Harold. He is survived by brother, Raymond Colgan of Lenexa, Kansas; two sons and their wives, Brian and Marlene Colgan of Olathe, Kansas, and Patrick Colgan and Kelly Heid of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughter, Breena Colgan of Bend, Oregon; granddaughters, Kylie Elizabeth Eckert and Lily Mae Eckert.