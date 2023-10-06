  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

Read Across SMSD October: Champion the freedom to read

Every day in her role at Belinder Elementary School, librarian Wendy Oviatt is able to “Champion the Freedom to Read.” This work is at the heart of the Read Across SMSD theme in October.

“As a librarian, I teach students about anything and everything related to literature,” Oviatt shared. “I help students find books that allow them to explore and learn. I also strive to foster a love of reading that will stay with them for a lifetime!” 

Joining the celebration of reading, Kim Hinkle, executive director for the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation and Ed Márquez, Scholarship Shawnee Mission program officer for the Foundation, visited the Belinder library to learn more about the role of elementary school librarians and the books that have a special meaning for Belinder students. The Foundation also champions the freedom to read by providing children books from birth through age five (through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library), and provides Read Across SMSD books to all school libraries.  