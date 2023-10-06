  Kyle Palmer  - 2023 Elections

Watch the Shawnee Mission Post’s candidate forums so far

Blue Valley Board of Education candidate forum

The Post hosted a forum Wednesday, Oct. 4, for candidates running for Blue Valley Board of Education. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

The Shawnee Mission Post is two weeks into this fall’s slate of candidate forums.

If you’re just now catching up, you can go back and review races that matter to you in your community and start informing yourself of the choices you’ll have before you on Nov. 7.

As a reminder, we still have six more nights of forums scheduled over the next three weeks, including those for Shawnee mayor and city council, Shawnee Mission and USD 232 school boards and Overland Park and Prairie Village city councils.

