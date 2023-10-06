  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park looks to change fair housing rules — What does that mean?

Santa Fe Towers

Santa Fe Towers near downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Overland Park will repeal its current fair housing codes and take steps to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to supporting fair housing.

On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee voted 5-0 to recommend approval of three measures attached to the fair housing affirmation.

Councilmember Fred Spears was absent from the meeting, and Councilmember Paul Lyons was filling in for Councilmember Sam Passer.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.