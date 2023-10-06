Overland Park will repeal its current fair housing codes and take steps to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to supporting fair housing.
On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee voted 5-0 to recommend approval of three measures attached to the fair housing affirmation.
Councilmember Fred Spears was absent from the meeting, and Councilmember Paul Lyons was filling in for Councilmember Sam Passer.
What is fair housing?
- The federal Fair Housing Act, signed into law in 1968, prohibits discrimination in housing, including in renting or purchasing, obtaining a mortgage or housing assistance.
- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity enforces the law.
- Fair Housing Month is celebrated in April to mark the anniversary of the law. Overland Park and other cities across the country formally recognize it with proclamations.
Overland Park plans to repeal the existing fair housing code
- The city council will be asked to reverse the fair housing chapter in Overland Park’s municipal code and replace it with a general statement supporting fair housing through a subsequent resolution.
- Currently, Overland Park duplicates the mechanisms for fair housing enforcement and violation complaints offered through the federal government.
- Taking these actions doesn’t mean the city has stopped supporting fair housing in Overland Park, but that it is putting all of the enforcement responsibilities back on the federal government, said Overland Park’s Grant Program Manager Ruanda McFerren.
- HUD has primarily handled those complaints and investigations in the city anyway, she added. Between 2018 and 2020, its Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Office investigated roughly 20 complaints.
- The action will also dissolve the Overland Park Fair Housing Committee, which hasn’t met in years.
Overland Park is required to support fair housing
- As a recipient of federal Community Development Block Grant money, Overland Park is required by law to “affirmatively further” fair housing policies, according to city documents.
- The resolution meant to follow the repeal of the city fair housing code is intended “to reaffirm our commitment to furthering fair housing in the city,” McFerren said Wednesday.
Overland Park will also have to amend solid waste rules
- The committee’s third step also sets up the city to revise the solid waste rules because the section on revoking a trash hauler’s permit makes reference to a hearing procedure outlined in the old fair housing code.
- Now, the code will refer to a hearing procedure lined up in a different code section.
- This item on Wednesday, though procedural, did prompt some discussion about ongoing issues some neighborhoods in Overland Park are having with a trash hauler.
- Some neighborhoods, including the Oak Park community, have recently gone weeks at a time without having trash picked up.
- Councilmember Melissa Cheatham implored city staff to investigate what kind of authority the city has to ensure this issue stops occurring into the future.
Next steps:
- The three measures are headed to the Overland Park City Council next.
- The city council is expected to take the issues up at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 16.
Related news: New growth and redevelopment at heart of Overland Park’s comprehensive plan review
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1