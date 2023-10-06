Overland Park will repeal its current fair housing codes and take steps to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to supporting fair housing.

On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee voted 5-0 to recommend approval of three measures attached to the fair housing affirmation.

Councilmember Fred Spears was absent from the meeting, and Councilmember Paul Lyons was filling in for Councilmember Sam Passer.