Overland Park condo board says it owes $280K from using gas during 2021 winter storm

Overland Park condo gas bill

Photo credit Max McCoy / Kansas Reflector.

By Allison Kite

For an Overland Park condo association, the next natural gas bill after a historic cold snap more than two years ago was stunning.

Pinebrooke Condominium Subdivision Association, in Overland Park, typically paid about $4,500 for its members’ monthly bills. But its February 2021 bill came to more than $280,000. It settled and paid 75% of that.