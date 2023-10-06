Martha Louise Ralston

Martha L. (Koehler) Ralston, born May 14, 1931 at home near Eudora, Kansas, passed away on September 25, 2023 at the age of 92.

She was the youngest child of nine born to Wilhelm Koehler and Lena (Richtemeier) Koehler. She lived her childhood on the family farms near Eudora and south of Lawrence. She attended school at the one-room Fairview-Blue Mound School, later graduating from Lawrence Memorial High School. She married Charles A. Ralston on January 27, 1951 and lived in the Lawrence area. She worked various jobs including: telephone operator, clerical work in Strong Hall on the KU campus and lunch lady at Lawrence High School.

They moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1963 with their 2 children, Linda and Charles (Bill). She was then employed with the Water District #1 for 28 years from which she retired. She was a long standing member of the Valley View Methodist Church (now Church of the Resurrection-Overland Park). She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles her husband of 72 years, siblings Emma (Charles) Rogers, George Koehler, Elfreda (Norman) Schreier, Pearl (Gene) Pearson, William (Patricia) Koehler, John Koehler, Ralph Koehler, Dorothy (Raymond) Fraunholtz and daughter-in-law Arl Lee Ralston.