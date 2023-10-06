Martha Louise Ralston

Martha L. (Koehler) Ralston, born May 14, 1931 at home near Eudora, Kansas, passed away on September 25, 2023 at the age of 92.
She was the youngest child of nine born to Wilhelm Koehler and Lena (Richtemeier) Koehler. She lived her childhood on the family farms near Eudora and south of Lawrence. She attended school at the one-room Fairview-Blue Mound School, later graduating from Lawrence Memorial High School. She married Charles A. Ralston on January 27, 1951 and lived in the Lawrence area. She worked various jobs including: telephone operator, clerical work in Strong Hall on the KU campus and lunch lady at Lawrence High School.
They moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1963 with their 2 children, Linda and Charles (Bill). She was then employed with the Water District #1 for 28 years from which she retired. She was a long standing member of the Valley View Methodist Church (now Church of the Resurrection-Overland Park). She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles her husband of 72 years, siblings Emma (Charles) Rogers, George Koehler, Elfreda (Norman) Schreier, Pearl (Gene) Pearson, William (Patricia) Koehler, John Koehler, Ralph Koehler, Dorothy (Raymond) Fraunholtz and daughter-in-law Arl Lee Ralston.
She is survived by daughter Linda (Donald) Milligan and Bill Ralston, 8 grandchildren: Kendra (Brian) Brooks, Krista Stramel, Kelly Gardner, Jessi Dreiling, Darcy (Corey) Gilpin, Delaney (Taylor)Yurkovich, Heather (Chris) Milligan-Day, Patrick Milligan (Sara) and 10 Great-Grandchildren: Brenton Wrigley, Leon Swords, Dayton Dreiling, Taylor Gardner, Finley Brooks, Franklin Brooks, Forest Brooks, Cassandra Day, Nolan Yurkovich and Breck Gilpin.
Mom so loved having family near and was always ready with cookies, especially Snickerdoodles. Family reunions were large and fully of great times. She never let anyone leave the table hungry. Her favorite “cure” for a cold was to drink more juice! She spent many hours in retirement working puzzles, making craft decorations and attending Shrine events with Dad.
Most often she would solve the puzzle on Wheel of Fortune before the contestants. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale-Shawnee and HCA Hospice for her care. A celebration of life at Church of the Resurrection – Overland Park (Valley View Methodist) 8412 W. 95th St. Overland Park, KS 66212 will be held on October 28, 2023 at 10 am. Reception to follow at the church.
The family request no flowers but any donations should be made to your favorite charity in her name. Rest in peace – Dad is ready for you to arrive in heaven and dance together once again!
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1