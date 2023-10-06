Glade was accused of sexually abusing and assaulting a woman at 2 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, and again at 3 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2023, while the woman was unable to understand or consent because she was asleep, according to McHenry County, Illinois, court documents.

A Lenexa man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Illinois has been allowed to return to Johnson County while he awaits trial in that other state.

The alleged crimes happened in a home in Crystal Lake, Illinois, a city of about 40,000 northwest of Chicago.

The criminal sexual abuse charges pertain to Glade allegedly committing sexual acts, knowing the victim was unable to give consent because she was asleep.

The domestic battery charges are related to the physical nature of the acts.

The charges range from a Class 1 Felony, which carries a punishment between four and 15 years in prison, to a Class A misdemeanor, which can carry up almost a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

The court granted Glade’s request to move

While Glade’s next court date is in November, he was granted a pretrial release to move back to Lenexa.

His release was controversial, as Patrick D. Kennally, the State’s Attorney for McHenry County, Illinois, through his assistant, Asa Dinkel, asked the court to deny the motion.

“The defendant’s pretrial release poses a real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community based on the specific articulable facts of this case,” he wrote in the verified petition to deny pretrial release.

Glade must follow the court’s guidelines

Under the motion granted by McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis, Glade is also allowed to travel to Florida and Michigan.

He must be present at all court hearings, cannot have any contact with his alleged victim, surrender firearms and not violate any laws.

He is due back in court on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing.