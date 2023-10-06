  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Lenexa man accused of sexual assault in Illinois allowed to return to JoCo

A Lenexa man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Illinois has been allowed to return to Johnson County while he awaits trial in that other state.

Keegan B. Glade faces charges of criminal, non-consensual sexual assault, sexual abuse and domestic battery.

Glade faces seven total criminal charges

Glade was accused of sexually abusing and assaulting a woman at 2 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, and again at 3 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2023, while the woman was unable to understand or consent because she was asleep, according to McHenry County, Illinois, court documents.

