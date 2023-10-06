Housing costs, rent, taxes and crime were big discussions when it came to the two back-to-back candidate forums hosted by the Post on Tuesday evening at the Lenexa City Center Library.

About 30 people attended the forums, which took place in the library’s meeting room.

The first forum featured the two candidates hoping to succeed longtime Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm. The second forum featured eight candidates vying for the wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 seats on the council.