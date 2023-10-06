  Kyle Palmer  - Police

Carbon monoxide killed Shawnee Mission teacher, police say

Shawnee Mission North instructional coach Kenna Kobin, right, died from carbon monoxide poisoning last week. Her wife Katie King, left, was hospitalized in serious condition. Photo via Facebook.

Lenexa Police confirm carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death for Kenna Kobin, 32, a Shawnee Mission North High School educator found dead at her home last week.

Another female victim, Kobin’s wife Katie King, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Investigators also confirmed the source of the carbon monoxide was a car that had been left running in the home’s garage.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because more than 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.

A bit about me and my background:

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.