TGIF, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Slight chance of rain and breezy. High: 60. Low: 38.
🚨 One thing to know
Some Overland Park city workers are getting a pay bump.The city announced last week it was raising the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour.
The change will go into effect immediately and be funded out of the city’s operating budget, according to a city press release.
The pay increase will mostly impact parks and recreation employees, though some other workers — including community center attendants, Farmers’ Market attendants, arts and event staff and gardeners at the arboretum — will also be affected.
“This is an important step toward ensuring we can continue to attract employees to some of our most public-facing positions and compensate employees fairly for their work,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said in the city’s statement.
The city is also hosting a hiring event for open positions on Monday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center.
You can view the city’s current openings here.
🗓 Weekend things to do
- Night at the Arboretum: Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m., Overland Park Arboretum [Get the details]
- Mission Floating Pumpkin Patch: Saturday, 10 a.m., Powell Community Center [Registration required]
- Merriam Drive Live: Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m. [See the lineup]
- Shawnee Scarecrow Festival: Saturday, 9 to 11:30 a.m. [More info]
- Leawood 75th Anniversary celebration: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m. [Check the schedule]
- Westwood’s Oktoberfest: Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m., Joe D. Dennis Park [See more]
🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories
- Shawnee consignment sale reopens outdoors after building shut down over safety concerns
- Shawnee Mission North teacher found dead at home
- Prairie Village’s housing recommendations have split the city — How did we get here?
- Strip’s Chicken & Dive Bar opens in Merriam
- Marion police chief resigns after police footage shows him rifling through records about himself
📰 Other local news
- Fairway’s Coffee with a Cop honors fallen officer. On Wednesday, the Fairway Police Department’s hosted its first National Coffee with a Cop event after Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, was killed in the line of duty. [KMBC]
- Average Royals attendance goes up slightly. This year’s team, which matched the franchise record for losses in a single season, saw average attendance for 81 home games go up 1% over last year, to just more than 16,200 per game. [Kansas City Business Journal]
- Lenexa man missing for nearly a week found. The family of Matthew Furmanek, 34, first reported him missing last Wednesday, saying they were worried for his welfare because it was unlike him to lose contact. [Lenexa PD]
📸 A thousand words
Beware, Prairie Villagers. Ghosts are flying around near Prairie Elementary School. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1