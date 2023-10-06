TGIF, Shawnee Mission!

☀️ Today’s forecast: Slight chance of rain and breezy. High: 60. Low: 38.

Some Overland Park city workers are getting a pay bump.The city announced last week it was raising the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour.

The change will go into effect immediately and be funded out of the city’s operating budget, according to a city press release.

The pay increase will mostly impact parks and recreation employees, though some other workers — including community center attendants, Farmers’ Market attendants, arts and event staff and gardeners at the arboretum — will also be affected.

“This is an important step toward ensuring we can continue to attract employees to some of our most public-facing positions and compensate employees fairly for their work,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said in the city’s statement.

The city is also hosting a hiring event for open positions on Monday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center.

You can view the city’s current openings here.

Fairway’s Coffee with a Cop honors fallen officer. On Wednesday, the Fairway Police Department’s hosted its first National Coffee with a Cop event after Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, was killed in the line of duty. [KMBC]

This year's team, which matched the franchise record for losses in a single season, saw average attendance for 81 home games go up 1% over last year, to just more than 16,200 per game. [Kansas City Business Journal]

This year’s team, which matched the franchise record for losses in a single season, saw average attendance for 81 home games go up 1% over last year, to just more than 16,200 per game. [Kansas City Business Journal] Lenexa man missing for nearly a week found. The family of Matthew Furmanek, 34, first reported him missing last Wednesday, saying they were worried for his welfare because it was unlike him to lose contact. [Lenexa PD]

Beware, Prairie Villagers. Ghosts are flying around near Prairie Elementary School. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.