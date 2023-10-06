  Juliana Garcia  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Overland Park boosts minimum wage for city workers

Overland Park City Hall. File photo.

Some Overland Park city workers are getting a pay bump.The city announced last week it was raising the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour.

