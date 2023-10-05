  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee consignment sale reopens after temporary shut down over safety concerns

Rhea Lana's outdoors

Customers shop the inventory at Rhea Lana's. The shop moved outdoors after dealing with safety concerns with the city. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

Editor’s note: This story was updated Thursday evening to note that Rhea Lana’s has reopened. Here’s our update.

Less than 24 hours after being shut down by the city for safety concerns, Rhea Lana’s was up and bustling in the parking lot of its venue at 7405 Quivira Rd.

Despite some wind, people showed up to get deals on everything from clothing to children’s toys.

