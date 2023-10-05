Despite some wind, people showed up to get deals on everything from clothing to children’s toys.

Less than 24 hours after being shut down by the city for safety concerns, Rhea Lana’s was up and bustling in the parking lot of its venue at 7405 Quivira Rd.

Editor’s note: This story was updated Thursday evening to note that Rhea Lana’s has reopened. Here’s our update.

“I came by here yesterday and felt so terrible, not only for people who look forward to this, but the owners that put this on,” Wendy Everett, an Olathe resident, said. “I’m shocked and overjoyed how quickly they were able to bounce back. Good on them.”

On Facebook, Rhea Lana’s franchise co-owners Katelyn Logan and Melissa Schroeder kept fans updated on the progress of the sale and their thankfulness for everyone’s patience.

“I have learned two things: We can do hard things and a lot can change in 12 hours,” Schroeder said on a Facebook Live broadcast. “We’re blown away by the pizza deliveries and by the kindness. Good humans live in this city.”

Rhea Lana’s will open on Friday at 8 a.m.

The original story continues below.

The City of Shawnee shut down a popular semiannual consignment sale because its location in an old grocery store never went under inspection for safety concerns.

On Wednesday, signs of the building’s closure were posted at the entrance to the former Dillon’s grocery store at 7405 Quivira Road, which for the past few days had played host to the pop-up sale put on by Rhea Lana’s, a national consignment flash sale retailer.

The signs warned customers that the building was an “immediate hazard” and “unsafe to enter.”

Rhea Lana’s did not immediately return the Post’s requests for comment, but it appears this week’s event will not resume.

Rhea Lana’s ‘missed a step’ in getting a permit

Corey Sands, deputy chief for the Shawnee Fire Department, said the building, which was a Dillon’s more than a decade ago, had been vacant long enough to lose its certificate of occupancy.

He said the fire department needed to inspect the building before any business, even temporary, could occupy it.

“There was nothing nefarious about it,” Sands said about Rhea Lana’s not having the proper clearance before beginning the flash sale. “The building wasn’t quite up to code. It has been vacant for a while. So we want to make sure all the safety systems are up and operating.”

Sands said he believed there was confusion between Rhea Lana’s and the city.

“There’s a process. They have to submit plans for approval and we’ll come in here and we just didn’t do that,” he said. “They move around a lot and each city might be a little bit different. They just missed a step.”

Rhea Lana’s is known for its flash sales

Based in Arkansas, Rhea Lana’s is well known for its pop-up shops and consignment sale events all around the U.S., billing them as “upscale resale for savvy moms.”

The events typically feature gently used goods from families who have sold them off for consignment, including children’s clothes, shoes, toys, books, DVDs, baby equipment and maternity clothes.

Rhea Lana’s did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

The company’s consignment sale in Shawnee, which began Sunday was expected to run this week through Saturday.

People had already been shopping for days in Shawnee

Last Thursday, during a ticketed presale event, dozens of people stood in line inside the old Dillon’s until 11 p.m. with shopping carts overflowing with purchases.

That night, there didn’t seem to be any air conditioning inside the building and most of the lights in the parking lot outside weren’t working, leaving shoppers to haul their purchases to their cars in near-total darkness.

On Wednesday afternoon, people could be seen driving through the parking lot outside or walking up to the door to see that it was closed.

“This is really a bummer,” said Nell Marshall, a Kansas City resident. “I was really looking forward to this.”

Sands said they’ve talked to the people running the event and he hopes Rhea Lana’s can return to do events like this in the future.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Sands said. “We just want to keep everybody safe, including the fire crews coming in there.”

The former Dillon’s is part of the new Westbrooke Green mixed-used development that includes The Chadwick apartments, which have been constructed just to the north of the old grocery.

Shawnee’s city council committee is set to get an update on Westbrooke Green on Monday.

Ben McCarthy contributed to this report.