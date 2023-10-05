Rachel Louise Knee

Rachel Louise (Zimmerman) Knee, 71, of Olathe, Kansas passed away from complications of liver disease on October 1, 2023, at Hospice House of Olathe.
Rachel was born on December 22, 1951, in Winchester, Indiana to Willard & Esther Zimmerman. Rachel graduated from Indiana University Richmond with an associate degree in nursing. Rachel moved to Olathe, KS in 1980 where she met Dennis. They were married on October 24, 1981.
Rachel worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Medical Center for 14 years before she went back to school at MidAmerica Nazarene University for her bachelor’s degree in nursing and transitioned to school nursing at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in the Olathe School District where she worked for 21 years before retiring in 2016.
Rachel was an active member in her church, Westside Church of the Nazarene, serving in missions for many years. She was passionate about missions, with a heart for serving locally & internationally.
Survivors include: husband, Dennis; daughter, Denise Hershberger (Eric) of Indianapolis, IN; son Jeremy (Heather) of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Bradley, Emerson, and Addison; brother, Philip (Barb) Zimmerman; sister, Karen (Jim) Bleadingheiser, numerous nieces and nephews, & many cousins.
Visitation will be held at 10 AM Thursday, October 5th, 2023, with the funeral will be held at 11. Both will be held at Olathe Westside Church of the Nazarene,
1700 W Santa Fe St.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nazarene Global Healthcare Fund at https://give.nazarene.org/category/compassion/health-care/106101
