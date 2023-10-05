  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s housing recommendations have split the city — How did we get here?

Prairie Village design standards update process is underway.

A teardown-rebuild next to a smaller Prairie Village home. File photo.

Why did we write this story? Other Johnson County cities have yet to start attainable housing conversations in earnest, but some have openly shared concerns that approaching the topic may unravel quickly — a subtle nod to what’s happening in Prairie Village. 

When it comes to housing in Johnson County, all eyes are currently on Prairie Village.

The Kansas City suburb — one of the most affluent in the county — is at a crossroads about what role city government should play in addressing a lack of attainable housing stock in the city.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.