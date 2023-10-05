  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Payson Lowell

January 19, 1932 – September 23, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – Payson Wells Lowell, 91, died September 23, 2023 in Kansas City. Born January 19, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Arthur and Florence Peterson Lowell, Payson was a Renaissance man, as happy helping printing customers, as serving on a nonprofit board, working in his garden, or making a new friend.

Payson grew up in Raytown, Missouri, graduating from Raytown High School in 1949. He was a member of the third generation of Lowells to attend Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, graduating in 1953 with degrees in business and economics. He also studied printing management and graphic design at Carnegie Institute of Technology. In addition, Payson served the U.S. Army as a military policeman at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.