Mary Elizabeth Birkhead

Feb. 6, 1932 – Sept. 30, 2023

Mary Elizabeth Birkhead, age 91, resident of Lakeview Village in Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully from kidney failure on September 30, 2023. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Sara of Overland Park, KS, son John of Weston, MO, son-in-law Marc and grandchildren Annie and Keaton. Jim, Sara and John maintained a 24 hour a day vigil with her for the last 5 days of her life and were with her when she passed. She was proceeded in death by her parents Lee and Vera Toll.

Mary was born on February 6, 1932 in Jersey City. NJ. She grew up in Summersville, MO before moving to the St. Louis area where she lived until she and Jim moved to Overland Park, KS in 1963.