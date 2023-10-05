Mary was born on February 6, 1932 in Jersey City. NJ. She grew up in Summersville, MO before moving to the St. Louis area where she lived until she and Jim moved to Overland Park, KS in 1963.

Mary Elizabeth Birkhead, age 91, resident of Lakeview Village in Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully from kidney failure on September 30, 2023. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Sara of Overland Park, KS, son John of Weston, MO, son-in-law Marc and grandchildren Annie and Keaton. Jim, Sara and John maintained a 24 hour a day vigil with her for the last 5 days of her life and were with her when she passed. She was proceeded in death by her parents Lee and Vera Toll.

She was good in athletics during her school years winning many awards and ribbons. Highlights of her life were (1) marrying her husband Jim on July 28, 1962, (2) when their children were born and (3) the birth of the “light of her life” granddaughter Annie.

Mary’s interests included music, reading, sewing, working in her garden, cooking and canning the produce she raised. She enjoyed domestic and international traveling and celebrating holidays with her family.

She was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church joining in 1964 (2 years after it was founded), serving as a LEM, Acolyte Mother for 25 years, starting a phone tree Prayer Chain, leading St. Martha’s Guild for many years and starting the Apostle’s Garden Columbarium (where she will be interred).

Mary and Jim moved to Lakeview Village Retirement Community in 2013.

Services will be held on Saturday October 7 at 1PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church.