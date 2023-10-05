  Kansas Reflector  - Legal issues

Marion police chief resigns after police footage shows him rifling through records about himself

Marion County Record

Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, known for his raid of the local newspaper, announced his resignation earlier this week. Photo credit Max McCoy / Kansas Reflector.

Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody has resigned, less than two months after he instigated a widely covered raid on a local newspaper that culminated in a federal lawsuit and one woman’s death.

Marion Mayor David Mayfield announced Cody’s departure during a Monday city council meeting, following the previous week’s announcement that Cody was suspended. Mayfield said the resignation was “effective immediately,” according to Marion County Record reporting.

Zach Hudlin, an officer who was present during the raid, has been appointed as Marion’s acting police chief by Mayfield’s suggestion. Hudlin was involved in the raid of the Marion County Record and seized items from the newspaper. He is the only remaining Marion police force member fully certified as a law enforcement officer, the Record reported.