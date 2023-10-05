Kirby Dean Fuller

Kirby Fuller’s passing on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on October 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at Hillcrest Christian Church, 11411 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park, Kansas.
