  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kirby Dean Fuller

Kirby Fuller’s passing on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on October 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at Hillcrest Christian Church, 11411 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park, Kansas.