June 17, 1950 – June 27, 2012

Kathy Smith, 62 of Overland Park, KS passed away Wednesday June 27th, 2012. Memorial services will be on Saturday, June 30th at 2:00pm at Westbrooke Church 9777 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS.

Kathy is survived by her husband, lover and friend – Robert Smith. She leaves her three children, Justin, Jamie and Michael. “Grammy” will be sorely missed by her 5 grandchildren – Jada, Dylan, Madeleine, Jonah and Jubilee, for whom she would do absolutely anything, 3 brothers, a sister, and numerous cousins. Kathy will always be a cherished as a member of the “Pink Flamingos” and “The Four Fillies”. Mom was the possessor of an incalculable collection of “crazy” socks. She was the best rhubarb pie makin’, German chocolate cake bakin’, clam chowder brewin’, chai sippin’ tea party hostess in the world.