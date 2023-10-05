  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Edmund J. Plese

January 27, 1950 — September 29, 2023

Edmund Joseph Plese, 73, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on September 29, 2023 after a courageous battle against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was preceded in death by his mother, Gerarda Plese, and father, Joseph Plese. He left behind his beloved wife of 47 years, Marsha Plese, as well as his daughter, Sarah Plese (Jeff Brack), son, Joseph Plese, and grandchildren, Quincy Brack (age 7) and Penelope Brack (age 5). In addition, he is survived by his five siblings: Patricia Gussin (Bob), Joanne Savage (Bill), Donald Plese, Mary Ann Bole (Dale), and Teresa Wallis (John) and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 27, 1950. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1968 and attended Aquinas College, both in Grand Rapids. He received his Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Manatee Community College in Bradenton, FL. He later received a BSN from Webster University in Kansas City, MO. He was a 21-year veteran in the Army Reserves 325th Nurses Corps, retiring as a Major.